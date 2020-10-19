Northern’s Raza, Sindh’s Abrar shine as Second XI Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins

LAHORE: Northern’s Raza Hasan and Sindh’s Abrar Ahmed took seven and six wickets, respectively, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mehran Ibrahim and Mohammad Sarwar struck centuries to put their teams on top on the opening day of the Second XI Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In Southern Punjab versus Northern match at TMC Ground, Raza, the 28-year-old slow left-arm orthodox, returned seven for 60 in 31 overs as Southern Punjab were bowled out for 192 in 71 overs.

Mohammad Umair returned unbeaten on 77 from 171 balls, which included six fours and a six. The other notable contributions were made by Mukhtar Ahmed (48 off 83) and captain Salman Ali Agha (28 off 35) before both were dismissed by Raza.

Northern were 56 for two at stumps with Taimoor Sultan and Umar Waheed batting at 21 and 13, respectively. Slow left-armer Ali Usman and left-arm fast bowler Zia-ul-Haq took one wicket each.

At KCCA Stadium, Central Punjab were skittled out for 161 by Sindh as leg-spinner Abrar took six wickets for 66 runs in 18 overs, five of which were maidens.

Central Punjab had eight batsmen back in the hut with only 94 on board before a defiant 49 not out from Nisar Ahmed helped them to a decent score. Nisar scored his runs at a more than run-a-ball, hitting four sixes and two fours from 45 balls before he ran out of partners. Opener Imran Dogar with 93-ball 36 was the other notable run-getter. Farhan Khan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, scored 20. Sindh’s Shahnawaz returned two for 19.

Sindh were 109 for three at stumps with Fahad Iqbal and Saad Khan unbeaten on 33 and 25, respectively. Batting at three, Shehzar Mohammad made 26.

At State Bank Stadium, solid centuries from captain Mehran and Sarwar and a wicket each by Irfanullah Shah and Khalid Usman had Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on top at the end of the first day’s play in their match against Balochistan.

Mehran scored 114 from 207 balls, dispatching seven of them for fours and hitting one over the boundary rope.

Sarwar top-scored with an unbeaten 119 from 114 balls, smacking six sixes and nine fours to help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa post 344 for seven.

The pair stitched a 155-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Balochistan’s Gohar Faiz took three wickets for 98 runs before his team finished the day on a precarious 13 for two. Opener Shahzad Tareen (seven not out) and Ali Waqas (four not out) will begin the proceedings for Balochistan on Monday (today).