Mon Oct 19, 2020
Australia virus

World

 
Ag AFP

MELBOURNE: Lockdown restrictions in Australia’s second-biggest city were eased slightly on Sunday following a steady decline in new coronavirus cases, but officials stopped short of ending a controversial "stay-at-home" rule.

More than 100 days after the lockdown was imposed on Melbourne’s five million residents to fight an out-of-control surge of Covid-19 cases, authorities said that as of midnight they were lifting a two-hour limit on the time people could spend outside their homes for permitted activities.

