New Turkish Cypriot leader Tatar backed by Erdogan

Ag AFP

Nicosia: Right-wing nationalist Ersin Tatar, backed by Ankara, beat Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at the polls Sunday after advocating a two-state solution on divided Cyprus.

Tatar was already premier of the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which is recognised only by Turkey, in an uneasy partnership with Akinci, who had backed the island’s reunification in UN-brokered negotiations with the Greek Cypriots.

It was a role obtained after the collapse of a coalition government in May 2019 and one where he had the support of Turkey, the only country who recognises the TRNC. Tatar courted controversy just days before the first round of the presidential election on October 11 when he visited Ankara and made an appearance alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.