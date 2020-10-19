UN urges Karabakh rivals to respect truce

Ag AFP

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Sunday called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to respect a new ceasefire and condemned attacks on civilians in fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Guterres singled out one of the deadliest attacks on civilians so far, when a missile hit a residential area of Azerbaijan’s second city Ganja on Saturday, killing 13 people including children. Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to a truce starting at midnight, but they each accused each other of violating the ceasefire on Sunday.