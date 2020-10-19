PML-N campaign against army unacceptable: Gill

GUJRANWALA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders' campaign against the army is not acceptable at any cost, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill. Talking to media here on Sunday, he said the PML-N leader was using inappropriate language against the army and ISI chiefs at a time when Pakistani soldiers were sacrificing their lives for the nation. He termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement's Gujranwala rally a "circus". Gill accused PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir's father of mistreating Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah in the past, adding that "the piece of land where I am holding the press conference is reclaimed from Khurram Dastgir recently as he had installed a petrol pump illegally at the state land". He claimed that Khurram Dastgir was also a defaulter of SNGPL as he had not paid its millions of rupees dues. Gill said the Pakistan army was not of the PML-N, but the whole nation. He held Nawaz Sharif responsible for failing to establish good relations with the army and the judiciary as prime minister. He said Nawaz Sharif's stance was an attempt to please Indian PM Narendra Modi.