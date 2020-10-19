NH&MP launches special drive

MULTAN: The National Highways and Motorways police (NH&MP) launched special drive about use of seat belt for road users sitting on second seat.

Motorways Police Beat-23 DSP Masroor Ali said that the special drive was launched under the directions of Inspector General NH&MP Syed Kaleem Imam as use of seat belt was also necessary for second seat traveler as well as driver of the vehicle for minimum loss in case of road accident.

He said that Motorways Police were giving briefing to road users to sensitize them about importance of seat belt for second seat travelers.

Motorways Police officials imparting guidance about importance of seat belt for second seat road users along with road safety at all interchanges of Sukhur Motorway, he added.

He urged the people to dial motorways police helpline 130 in case of any emergency during travelling at motorway and every possible facility would be extended.