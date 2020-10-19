Youths urged to promote peace, tolerance in society

PESHAWAR: Experts at a daylong session here on Sunday asked the students to help promote peace and tolerance in the society.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting arranged the session in collaboration with the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS) at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Peshawar.

The aim of the event was to motivate youth to play a role in promoting peace and tolerance. Scores of students, teachers and officials from National Counter Terrorism Authority and faculty members of Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies attended the session. Prof Dr Babar Shah, NACTA official Mehreen Maqsood, Dr Jamil Chitrali and Khuram Shahzad made presentations at event. Mehreen called for exchange and cooperation programmes between universities and seminaries that would establish ties and promote tolerance and peace.

She said universities should expend scholarship opportunities to seminaries, which would bring students closer to each other. Dr Babar Shah welcomed the organizers and thanked NACTA and the Ministry of Information for arranging the session for university students.

He said if they did not focus on youth sensitization and motivation for peace and tolerance they could not get out of the FATF grey list. Shah said that linking seminaries with universities would play a role in bringing peace, tolerance and co-existence.

He said unfortunately terrorism in different shapes caused destruction around the globe. He said Pakistan and Afghanistan were severely affected. He said both the countries socially, economically and educationally rendered sacrifices. He said the government recently introduced a new law through which charitable money being transferred from abroad could not go into the wrong hands. Dr Jamil Ahmad Chitrali said that the people should be careful while donating money to any particular individual or organization in the country. He said it was the right time to support state sponsored campaigns, policies and legislation.

Khurram Shahzad urged the youth to disseminate the positive message in their circles to sensitise maximum number of people. He said students were raising various questions about FATF, fake news and safer charity mechanisms which he entertained with the help of experts.