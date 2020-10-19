Two abducted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: Two people, including a minor girl, were abducted in separate incidents here on Sunday. Accused Ishtiaq and his accomplices allegedly abducted Muhammad Hussain’s 15-year-old daughter near Kesar Garh village. In another incident, 26-year-old Kashif was allegedly abducted by unknown accused near Jambar Kalan village.