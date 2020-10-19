close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2020

Two sisters among 3 killed in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2020

BUREWALA: Three people, including two sisters, died while seven others sustained injuries in an accident near Chak 409/EB on Sunday. Reportedly, 10 members of a family were on their way to Burewala from Chichawatni on a rickshaw when a bus hit their vehicle on the Chichawatni Road. As a result, two sisters, Nasreen Bibi and Hafeezan Bibi, died on the spot while the rickshaw driver Saeed Ahmed also killed in the accident. Seven people, including two children, were seriously injured in the accident. Rescue 1122 teams immediately shifted the injured to the THQ Hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan