Two dead in accident

NANKANA SAHIB: Two persons were killed while four sustained injuries in a road accident near Mor Khunda on Sunday. Reportedly, a wagon collided with a tractor-trolley. As a result, Arshad and Liaqat were killed on the spot while Usman, Nasir, Manzoor and Khalid were seriously injured. The police are investigating.