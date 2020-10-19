close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2020

Two dead in accident

National

NANKANA SAHIB: Two persons were killed while four sustained injuries in a road accident near Mor Khunda on Sunday. Reportedly, a wagon collided with a tractor-trolley. As a result, Arshad and Liaqat were killed on the spot while Usman, Nasir, Manzoor and Khalid were seriously injured. The police are investigating.

