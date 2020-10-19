‘Steps being taken for public welfare’

FAISALABAD: A meeting of the District Coordination Committee was held at the Committee Room of the Commissioner’s Office here on Sunday.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali briefed the members of the parliament on anti-encroachment operation in the district, latest situation of coronavirus and preventive measures, anti-smog and development programmes. RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar, CPO Sohail Chaudhry and CTO Hassan Afzal gave details on law and order and on traffic management issues.

FDA DG Sohail Khawaja, PHA DG Asma Ejaz Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Faisal Sultan, Noman Ali, Zainul Abidin, Dr Zuneera Aftab, Health & Education CEOs and others officers were also present. The commissioner said that steps were being taken under a coordinated strategy for public welfare and regional development. In this regard, the divisional and district administration would continue to ensure close liaison with the members of the assembly so that the highest standards of public service can be established by making the best use of the resources available through mutual consultation, he added.

The DC informed the meeting about the details of implementation on anti-encroachment operation and said that in the light of orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Canal Road, opposite Narwala Road SB Store, Kaleem Shaheed Chowk to Kashmir Road, Green Belt Jaranwala Road, opposite Khayyam Banquet Hall, Dynasty, opposite Chiniot Palace, in front of Pespi Factory on Samundri Road, Ghulam Muhammadabad and hundreds of Marlas of green belt areas from other places had been retrieved from the land grabbers.

In addition, 3,000 acres of government land in Jaranwala and Tandlianwala had been retrieved and given to legal owners, he told. He said that Rs 4.79 billion had been distributed among the beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 12,000 per person. He informed about the administrative and security matters of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) celebrations and details of holding revenue open courts. The DC gave briefing on development projects and said that 1,487 development schemes were being completing at a cost of Rs 137,726 million and speedy work was being underway on Community Development Programme Phase I and II, Sustainable Development Programme I, II, Punjab Municipal Services Programme and Provincial Annual Development Programmes He said that transparency was one of the top priorities in the projects and strict legal action was being taken against the corrupt contractors. Parliamentarians Sh Khurram Shahzad, Mian Farrukh Habib, Ch Asim Nazeer, Ali Akhtar, Shakil Shahid, Latif Nazar, Mian Khayal Kastro, Adil Pervaiz Gujjar, Firdous Rai and others appreciated the ongoing efforts of the district administration in anti-corona measures and said that effective awareness campaign should be continued for the awareness of the citizens.

They urged to complete development projects early and assured their full support for raising more funds for the completion of development programs in the district and said that the requirements for the second largest city of the province would also be conveyed. They called for departmental action against absentees and also pointed out some issues including making traffic signals functional.

OPERATION THEATRE SEALED: The District Health Authority sealed the operation theatre and lab of Rachna Hospital which was operating against the principles of unauthentic treatment and hygiene. Police also registered a case against two persons for resisting officer. DDHO Dr Ataul Muenum along with the team checked the operation theatre and lab of Rachna Hospital on Satiana Road and found that no qualified doctor was present there and instruments were also not hygienic. Similarly, the lab was being run without a pathologist and the reports provided to the patients had no signature of the pathologist.

ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTIONS RAZED: Under the directions of Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, the FDA anti-encroachment team carried out a grand operation and demolished illegal constructions and other encroachments from the front of more than 50 shops at main bazaar Nazimabad. The heavy machinery was used to demolish the illegal structures and the police contingent provided legal cover and supervised the anti-encroachment operation to avert any resistance from the shopkeepers. According to the details, a complete survey was conducted by the FDA administration in various colonies and commercial markets which were under the FDA control. The encroached sites were identified and marked for removal the encroaches were given suitable time and asked to remove the illegal constructions and other encroachments voluntarily by themselves but the shopkeepers of main bazaar Nazimabad failed to comply with the directions and did not cooperate in this regard.