Former UC nazim shot dead

BAHAWALPUR: Former nazim of Union Council Latifabad, Tehsil Haroonabad, Khalid Shafiq was shot dead near Chak 129/6-R on Sunday.

Reportedly, Khalid was on his way home after participating in a local Panchayat convened

to resolve the dispute of Lumbardari between him and his opponents Malik Baradari.

According to Faqir Wali police, the dead body had been shifted to the THQ Hospital Haroonabad for postmortem.

COMMITS SUICIDE: An unidentified man committed suicide here on Sunday. The man ended his life by jumping in front of a train near Raman Over Head Bridge. According to Sma Stta police, the dead body had been shifted to a hospital for postmortem.