Minister for timely completion of uplift projects

MULTAN: Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that billions of rupee funds had been released for uplift projects in the district and directed timely completion of all projects.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held to review pace of work on ongoing uplift projects here on Sunday. Dr Akhtar ordered to complete all development projects within given time period so that its benefits could be reached to masses. He said that the official concerned would be responsible if the funds of any project used to lapse during the end of fiscal year. He asked the parliamentarians to personally monitor the pace of work and quality of ongoing uplift projects. Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak said that the sewerage and water supply system of new Union Councils included in the city’s jurisdiction should be given to Wasa.

The monitoring committees consisted on local people should be constituted for monitoring of uplift projects, he added. It was told in the meeting that Rs 6.49 billion had been released for 173 projects under annual development programme. Similarly, Rs 1.53 billion for 219 projects under community development programme and Rs 1.26 billion had been released for 695 projects under the SAP.

The construction of five roads at a cost of Rs 350 million had been completed under rural access programme phase-I while Rs 360 million had been issued for construction of four roads in second phase. Similarly, Rs 3 billion funds had been released for Nishat II project. Wasa Managing Director Nasir Iqbal said that work on mega project to replace outdated sewerage lines is underway at a cost of Rs 2.22 billion. Advisor to Punjab CM on Transport Haji Javed Ansari, MNA Ahmed Hussain Dehar, MPAs Barrister Waseem Khan Badozai, Qasim Langah, Sabeen Gul, Mahindar Paal Singh and others were also present in the meeting.