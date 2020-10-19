Patient’s death thru negligence of doctors, other staff

TOBA TEK SINGH: District Health Authority’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Zafar Iqbal took notice of the protest of relatives of a kidney patient who had died due to alleged negligence of doctors and staff at the Kidney Ward of District Headquarters Hospital on Sunday.

The relatives of deceased Mirza Muhammad Javed of Jugnoo Park said that the deceased was brought to the Kidney Ward for dialysis. His wife repeatedly contacted with the doctor on duty and other staff for dialysis as the condition of Javed was deteriorating but no attention was given, which caused his death.

They claimed that instead of running the dialysis machines by the trained staff, the untrained children were deputed on the machines which caused the death of the patient.

DHA CEO Dr Zafar Iqbal said if it was found in the inquiry that negligence caused the death of the patient, stern action would be taken against the responsible hospital officials.

KILN WORKERS RALLY: Scores of kiln workers and industrial labourers took out a rally to observe the International Anti-Slavery Day here on Sunday. It started from Gojra Road and after marching on Gojra Road they reached Shahbaz Chowk where a public meeting was addressed by Punjab Bhatta Mazdoor union general secretary Muhammad Shabbir, Sajida Parveen, Muhammad Ashfaq and Bashir Ahmad. They said that kiln workers were being used as slaves through bonded labour system and they were never paid the government’s fixed wages. They criticised the district administration and Labour Department for their failure to get implement the Punjab government’s July 1 notification under which Rs 1,295 per 1,000 bricks were fixed as wages for the kiln workers.