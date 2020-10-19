Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The media workers on Sunday continued the protest against the arrest of Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release. They gathered outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to protest the detention.

A senior journalist and Peshawar Press Club Chairman Syed Bukhar Shah led the protest.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Syed Bukhar Shah, Shah Zaman, Shakeel Farman Ali, Ehtesham Toru, Qaiser Khan and others.

They raised slogans against the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and sought his release.

The speakers slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for targeting the Jang Media Group and it’s chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to bring both under pressure.

They pointed out that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been under detention for the last 221 days in a three-decades-old case which had been used to silence the independent media.

The speakers said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB was victimizing the opposition political parties and the independent media on purpose.

They said the NAB had failed to take notice of the huge corruption scams such as wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project.

The speakers requested the apex court to take notice of the incarceration of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and provide him with justice.