16 die as landslide crushes coaster

SKARDU: At least 16 people, including four Pakistan Army soldiers, were martyred on Sunday when a passenger coaster was crushed by falling rocks in Pangas Pari area near Jaglot on Gilgit-Skardu Road.

Police said that the van with 16 pessangers, including its driver and conductor, on board was travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu. SDPO Muhammad Hussain said the Pak Army jawans were identified as sepoys Sona Khan, Asif, Arshad and Farooq. The soldiers were going to join their duties.The bodies were shifted to the District Hospital. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of 16 precious lives in the accident.In separate messages here on Sunday, the Prime Minister and Minister KA&GB prayed for the departed souls and commiserated with the bereaved families. They directed the administration to extend all possible assistance to the bereaved families.