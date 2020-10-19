‘Eight local force members killed in Kunduz’

KABUL: At least eight local police and public uprising forces members were killed in a Taliban attack in northern Kunduz province on Saturday night, a source said on Sunday.

Around 9pm local time in Imam Sahib district a group of Taliban attacked a security checkpoint and six public uprising forces and two local policemen were killed, the source said. “The Taliban have stolen all the equipment of the security forces after the attack,” the source said, adding that “the Taliban escaped from the area before the reinforcements arrived.” Local security officials have not yet commented on the attack. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.