close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 19, 2020

‘Eight local force members killed in Kunduz’

Top Story

 
October 19, 2020

KABUL: At least eight local police and public uprising forces members were killed in a Taliban attack in northern Kunduz province on Saturday night, a source said on Sunday.

Around 9pm local time in Imam Sahib district a group of Taliban attacked a security checkpoint and six public uprising forces and two local policemen were killed, the source said. “The Taliban have stolen all the equipment of the security forces after the attack,” the source said, adding that “the Taliban escaped from the area before the reinforcements arrived.” Local security officials have not yet commented on the attack. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Latest News

More From Top Story