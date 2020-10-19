Opposition plotting against institutions: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the attempt of the opposition parties for making national institutions controversial for their narrow political interests.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he said that no one could be allowed to disgrace national institutions as they were nation’s pride. He said that strong institutions guarantee stable democracy.

The Opposition is trying to cut down the tree which was providing shadow to them, the chief minister said adding that the institutions were the pride and identity of the nation and their enemies were the enemies of the nation.

He said those who were making hue and cry would keep on doing so whereas the government would continue to work for the people’s progress and prosperity. The chief minister said that the flop show of Gujranwala was a lesson for the opposition as the people had totally rejected their call.

He maintained that people had given their decision against the politics of anarchy as the opposition had completely forgotten the national interest and conspired against the institution in their speeches.

He added that the opposition leaders should come to senses as they had tarnished their own image by engaging in the politics of chaos and anarchy. They should repent for their negative politics. Rejected elements once again got rejection from the people in their first public gathering, he concluded.