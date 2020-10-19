Unruly scenes during Maryam’s visit to Mazar-i-Quaid

KARACHI: Unruly scenes were witnessed as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz along with her husband Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and other PML-N leaders visited the Mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Sunday afternoon



She visited the Mazar-i-Quaid before attending a public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at the nearby Bagh-e-Jinnah. Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar raised the party slogans, which were responded to by the party workers.

The unruly scenes were witnessed when a large number of workers and supporters of the PML-N gatecrashed the mausoleum during Maryam Nawaz’s visit despite the fact that the Mazar’s management had allowed a limited entourage to accompany the PML-N vice president. The PML-N activists, on the basis of their sheer number, forced their entry into the premises of Mazar-i-Quaid while completely disregarding all the obstacles in place.

The activists were holding party’s flags and placards having photographs of their leaders when they entered the premises of Mazar-i-Quaid. They raised party’s slogans inside the premises of Mazar, causing serious disorder and commotion on the occasion.

Maryam Nawaz’s own entry into the Mazar-i-Quaid was delayed by several minutes due to serious disorder caused by the unruly activists and supporters of the party. PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Ali Akbar Gujjar accompanied Maryam Nawaz when she offered Fateha at the Mazar amid pandemonium.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that the welcome reception by the people of Karachi had been overwhelming more than her own expectations. She said that she had established a lifelong relationship with Karachi on the basis of affection of its people for her. She said that she had been unable to control her emotions while visiting the Mazar of the Founder of the Nation. She claimed that their narrative was based on principles.

Earlier in the day, a large number of activists and supporters of PML-N greeted Maryam Nawaz on Sharae Faisal as she came out from the Karachi Airport after her arrival from Lahore. Maryam Nawaz moved on the main road of Karachi along with a rally, which moved slowly as supporters and activists of the party gathered at a number of intersections to welcome her. At the Nursery intersection of Sharae Faisal, camel riding workers of the party greeted the PML-N leader in the city. Rose petals were also showered on Maryam Nawaz’ vehicle.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Karachi chapter, announced that it would lodge a complaint with the Brigade Police Station against what it said was an incident of violation of the sanctity of Mazar-i-Quaid. An announcement issued by the PTI Karachi said that the complaint would be submitted for lodging a criminal case against PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz, Muhammad Safdar, Nihal Hashmi, Ali Akbar Gujjar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and 200 other unidentified activists of the party.

Meanwhile, a member of provincial assembly belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf approached the police to register a case against PML-N leadership.

PTI MPA Raja Azhar, along with other PTI representatives including Haleem Adil Shaikh, approached the Brigade police station and submitted an application to register a case against PML-N leaders, including Captain (R) Safdar, Maryam Nawaz, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ali Akbar Gujjar and 200 others.

According to a copy of the application obtained by The News, the PTI leader asked the police to file a case against Capt Safdar, Maryam Nawaz, Marriyum Aurangzeb and 200 others, accusing them of violating the sanctity of the Mausoleum of the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by crossing the metal barrier placed around the grave and chanting slogans that not only disrespected the site but also hurt the sentiments of the people. The application further stated that the incident occurred at around 5:30pm and was broadcast not only locally but also by foreign media outlets. The complainant further claimed that this act by the PML-N leadership not only prompted angry citizens to take to the streets, but law enforcement was prevented from taking any action, which is against the law. It said that interference in the government's course of action is a "grave crime". The request, signed by MPA Raja Azhar Khan, asked that legal proceedings be undertaken against about 200 people present there who took part in the act.

Shameful to use shrine of Quaid for politics: Shibli Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said it was highly reprehensible and shameful to use the shrine of the Father of the Nation for one's own politics.

In tweets, the minister said, “(they) would have gone to the shrine of the Father of the Nation to apologise to him that they had looted with impunity the country, he had made, deviated from the ideology and rendered Pakistan bankrupt by filling their own pockets.”

He was commenting on the PDM leaders, who visited the shrine of Quaid-i-Azam in the run up to their public meeting in Karachi. “PDM is just doing a show that has no power. They have no direction, no plan, and their views and positions are not the same. They have only personal sorrows, nothing for the people,” the minister said. He suggested to PDM to let Maulana Fazlur Rehman deliver his speech early, as allowing him to make his speech in the end amid empty chairs was like making fun of him.