Mon Oct 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2020

Draw ceremony for Premier Super League held

Sports

Our Correspondent
October 19, 2020

LAHORE: A draw ceremony was held for the fourth edition of the Premier Super League here on Sunday.

The 12 teams in the Super League have been divided into two pools which will compete in different grounds of the provincial capital.

Group A has Netsol, Impact Global Services, Zaifeer, Digital Planning Service, Honda, United Business Solutions.

Group B has teams from FBR, Zeltic, Descon, Unifom, ICI Pakistan and Abacus.

