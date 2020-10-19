Lahore White Beat Islamabad in FBR Cricket Cup

LAHORE: Lahore White Beat Islamabad by 34 runs in the First FBR Cricket Cup match played at Race Course Park Cricket Ground.

Lahore White batting first scored 206/7 in 30 overs. Captain Qadeer Khan scored 58, Tariq Irshad 48 and Shahid Ali 30. Yasir Abbas got 2/34, Shoaib Aziz 2/40 and Muhammad Zahid 1/21.

Islamabad were all out for 173 in 28 overs. Mansoor Akhtar scored 74, Muhammad Shahzad 27 and Shoaib Aziz 17. Saeed Khan got 4/19.

Qadeer Khan was declared the man of the match.