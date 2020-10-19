Manawan Gymkhana crush Faiz Bagh Gymkhana to win Iqbal Yousuf T20 title

LAHORE: Manawan Gymkhana defeated Faiz Bagh Gymkhana by 10 wickets in the final of the 3rd Malik Iqbal Yousuf Memorial T20 Cricket Cup at Railway Allama Iqbal Institute Ground.

Faiz Bagh Gymkhana scored 162 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Jamshed Khan scored 47, Faisal Ashraf 35, Rana Adnan 32 and Kashif Butt 18 runs. Zeeshan Ahmed and Naveed Khan took 3/23 and 2/33 wickets, respectively.

Manawan Gymkhana reached the target in 12.5 overs without any loss of wicket. Fahad Usman and Mohammad Abdullah scored 88 and 72, respectively. The two were jointly named Man of the Match.