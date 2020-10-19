KP, Punjab win as A S Ali Blind Cricket Super League begins

LAHORE: KP and Punjab won their matches comprehensively on the first day of A S Ali Blind Cricket Super League (one-day format) in Bahawalpur.

KP beat Islamabad by five wickets at Dring Stadium, Ground No. 1 Bahawalpur. KP won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Islamabad’s formidable batting line couldn’t excel due to the splendid fielding and bowling of KP. Islamabad were bowled out on 181 runs in just 32.2 overs. Anees Javed made 75 runs off 79 balls. Muhammad Rashid, Israr-ul-Hasan and Zain made 20, 23 and 21, respectively. Haroon Khan got 4 wickets for 35 runs and Muhammad Akram claimed 3 wickets.

KP chased the target for the loss of 5 wickets in just 28.2 overs. Opener Haroon Khan made an unbeaten 75 runs off 69 balls. Mohsin Khan and Muhammad Akram made 22 and 19 runs, respectively.

Man of the Match was awarded to Haroon Khan.

In the second match, Punjab beat Sindh by eight wickets at Dring Stadium, Ground No. 2. Punjab won the toss and put Sindh into bat. Sindh were bowled

out on 191 runs in 36.2 overs. Faisal Mehmood was the top scorer with 25 runs and Riasat Khan made 24 runs. Safdar claimed 3 wickets.

Punjab reached the target for the loss of 2 wickets in 25.3 overs. Openers Moeen Aslam and Iftikhar Tiger made 68 and 48, respectively. Moeen Aslam was named the Man of the Match. KP will take on Punjab and Balochistan will face Sindh in next matches.