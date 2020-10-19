Purnoor claims Nonehal Cup, Dahab wins Haroon Ghani Cup

LAHORE: Purnoor claimed the Nonehal Cup while Dahab won the Haroon Ghani Cheema Memorial Cup here in the 7th winter meet 2020-21 at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Though Nonehal Cup had no favourites, Alamginan was seen as the potential winner. Purnoor from out of thoughts won the race.

As expected, in the first race, Smiling Again made its followers smiling by winning the first place. At second place came She. However, the third position was taken surprisingly by Piyari Guria.

In the second race of the day, Super Asia claimed the first spot. After Hero as expected stood second and the favouirte Red Boy was pushed to the third position.

In the third race, Buzkushi, as was expected, was the winner. Neeli The Great came up with an astonishing performance to be second while Golden Pound was third.

The favourite of the fourth race Your Flame In Me was the winner. The second and the third places were won by Madhuri Dixit and Missing My Love, respectively.

In the Nonehal Cup, Breaking Bad and Sky Active were second and third, respectively. In this maiden run of two-year-olds the expected ponies did not even come close to the front runners.

The sixth race was Haroon Ghani Cheema Memorial Cup and an upset came from Dahab, which was believed winning a place but it surprised everyone by winning it. JF Thunder settled for the second spot with Legacy unexpectedly clinching the third spot.

In the seventh race of the day, Gondal Gift won the first slot with Salam e Dera and Final Call taking the next two positions.

The final race of the day saw Gold Man turning up ahead of all while Chotta Dera and Sure Trust as expected remained among the top performers winning second and third places, respectively.