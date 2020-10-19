Rublev wins at Saint Petersburg

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAINT PETERSBURG: Andrey Rublev went level with Novak Djokovic as a four-time title winner in 2020 when he defeated Borna Coric 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to claim the St. Petersburg Open on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Rublev added the title in Russia to trophies in Doha, Adelaide and Hamburg.
Only world number one Djokovic can boast a similar haul from the truncated season.
Rublev extended his winning streak to 10 matches on home soil. He also lifted the Kremlin Cup trophy in Moscow last year.