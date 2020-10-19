Zverev claims Cologne ATP title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOGNE, Germany: US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev clinched the Cologne ATP title on Sunday beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3.
The German world number seven claimed his third ATP Tour win on home soil as third seed Auger-Aliassime lost his sixth successive final.
Auger-Aliassime, 20, overcame second seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-final but failed to repeat his performance against Zverev. His run of losses stretches back to his maiden ATP final in February 2019 at the Rio Open.