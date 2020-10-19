Europe passes 250,000 virus deaths

Paris: More than 250,000 people have died from the new coronavirus across Europe according to an AFP tally at 1530 GMT based on official sources.

A total of 250,030 deaths have now been recorded out of 7,366,028 registered cases in Europe. The five worst-hit countries account for more than two thirds of the deaths. Britain has suffered 43,646 fatalities from 722,409 infections. After Britain, the worst-hit European countries are Italy with 36,543 deaths, Spain with 33,775, France with 33,392 and Russia with 24,187.