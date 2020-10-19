close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
School fees

Newspost

 
October 19, 2020

As schools reopened, they demand parents to pay the fees for the last six months when the schools were closed due to the lockdown. The last six to seven months have brought so many financial challenges for a large number of people. Many people lost their jobs and have to cut down on a lot of expenses.

Many parents are unable to pay the pending fees of their children’s schools. All education institutions should understand the problems faced by parents and provide some concessions to them.

Hassan Jan DM

Turbat

