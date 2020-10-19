Ban on TikTok

The government has recently banned a social media app called TikTok. This news was devastating for those who used this app to earn some income. They would use their social media following to generate revenue through advertisement. It also hurt millions of people who used the app for entertainment. On one hand, the government has promised to digitise the economy and provide more opportunities to the youth. On the other hand, it is blocking revenue-generating apps.

Since the current government came into power, it has used all tactics to supress even the slightest criticism against its policies. Instead of suppressing criticism, the government must deliver on its promises and provide relief to the people. It is time the government revised its policy towards social media platforms.

Taj Muhammad

Islamabad