Without masks

This refers to the letter ‘Covid-19 and SOPs’ (Oct 17) by Abdul Wadood. It is true that we can easily defeat Covid-19 by following SOPs. However, in our country, it is extremely hard to get the people to follow SOPs. Recently, opposition parties led a huge protest against the government.

Many protesters were seen flouting SOPs. The people need to understand that the country is at great risk of witnessing the second wave of Covid-19. Mass gatherings are hotspots of the virus. The opposition parties should take care of this and must instruct the people to wear masks.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

*****

Our ignorance will be the cause of our suffering if we continue to flout SOPs. Even though the country was able to control the Covid-19 pandemic in an efficient manner, we still have a long way to go to completely eradicate the virus. Just because we had an early victory, we have started to ignore SOPs. The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing at a fast pace all over the country.

Since we cannot afford another lockdown, we need to take precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus. That the Covid-19 positivity rate is more than two percent in the country is alarming news. Reports are coming in that tell that education institutions have also failed to implement SOPs. The second wave of the virus will be more lethal if we continue to take the virus lightly. We should follow all SOPs to save ourselves from the disastrous effects of the virus.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana