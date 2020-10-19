Man beaten to death over financial dispute in Orangi Town

A man was killed during a clash in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Sunday. According to the Mominabad police, the 45-year-old man was identified as Naseem Baig, son of Aqil Baig.

The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities, the police said. The victim’s brother told the police that the deceased used to run an auto spare parts shop in the Mominabad area and had a monetary dispute with another shopkeeper in the area.

He told the police that Naseem had borrowed Rs14,000 from another shopkeeper whom he paid back Rs10,000. At the time of the clash, he went to the suspect’s shop to give him the remaining Rs4,000 when an exchange of hot words occurred between both of them, he added.

He said the suspect along with his companions beaten him up to death. The police said Naseem was hit with sticks and punches in the clash. The suspect, however, managed to escape after committing the crime. The family has appealed to the police high-ups to arrest the culprits and ensure justice for the bereaved family. A case has been registered.

Body found

The body of a man was found in the bushes near the Northern Bypass within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. The police said the body was then taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The police said the deceased was yet to be identified and a case had been registered. The victim was hit with a heavy stone apparently to hide his identity, the police added.

Human bones discovered

Police found a human skeleton in the bushes on Hawkesbay Road in Baldia Town. The skeleton was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. Two days ago, human bones were found at a house in Orangi Town. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. According to SHO Sarfaraz, the bones were apparently of a child.