Zverev claims Cologne ATP title

COLOGNE, Germany: US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev clinched the Cologne ATP title on Sunday beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3.

The German world number seven claimed his third ATP Tour win on home soil as third seed Auger-Aliassime lost his sixth successive final.

Auger-Aliassime, 20, overcame second seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-final but failed to repeat his performance against Zverev. His run of losses stretches back to his maiden ATP final in February 2019 at the Rio Open.