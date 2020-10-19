JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: A Saudi artist has created the world’s "largest coffee painting", becoming the first woman from the country to achieve a record title single-handedly, the Guinness World Records announced on Sunday. Ohud Abdullah Almalki used expired coffee to illustrate renowned leaders from the kingdom and the neighbouring United Arab Emirates for the 220 square metre (around 2,370 square feet) piece.

"It took me 45 days of continuous work to complete, under the watchful eyes of two witnesses, video recording and drone footage," Almalki said, according to a Guinness World Records statement.