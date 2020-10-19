China beefs up laws to handle virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China has passed a new law to improve its handling of disease outbreaks -- including protecting whistleblowers -- following a cascade of criticism over its coronavirus response and accusations of an early cover-up.
The new biosecurity law, approved by lawmakers on Saturday, flags the right to report "acts that endanger biosecurity" and calls for risk prevention systems, ranging from active monitoring to emergency plans. It takes effect from April 15 next year.