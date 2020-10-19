Egypt releases satirist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: An Egyptian activist and satirist detained for more than two years has been released, his family has announced. Shady Abu Zeid was arrested in May 2018 and held in pre-trial detention over charges of "membership of a banned group" and "disseminating false news", according to rights group Amnesty International.