Mon Oct 19, 2020
AFP
October 19, 2020

Egypt releases satirist

World

CAIRO: An Egyptian activist and satirist detained for more than two years has been released, his family has announced. Shady Abu Zeid was arrested in May 2018 and held in pre-trial detention over charges of "membership of a banned group" and "disseminating false news", according to rights group Amnesty International.

