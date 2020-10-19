close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 19, 2020

Caviezel surprises in first run of men’s skiing WC season

Sports

AFP
October 19, 2020

SOLDEN, Austria: Swiss skier Gino Caviezel created a surprise on the first run of the men’s World Cup season with the fastest run in the opening leg of the giant slalom in Soelden.

In a race held on sunny but deserted slopes, Caviezel completed his run in 1min 08.13sec narrowly ahead of a bunch of event favourites with 14 of the top 35 starters within one second. Slovenian Zan Kranjec was second 0.06sec behind followed by Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen and Frenchman Alexis Pinturault, who won last year at Soelden.

Latest News

More From Sports