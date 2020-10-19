Virus positive Rossi must miss 2nd MotoGP race

ALCAÑIZ , Spain: Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi’s quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 means he will miss not only Sunday’s Aragon Grand Prix but also next weekend’s Grand Prix of Teruel, his Yamaha team said.

“Due to Italian law, Valentino Rossi will be unable to attend the Gran Premio de Teruel event,” said a team statement.

The 41-year-old Italian has to compete a 10-day quarantine and test negative before he can return to the circuits.

Yamaha said that it would again not replace Valentino in Teruel, leaving Maverick Vinales to ride alone at the two races at MotorLand Aragon.

Michelin, which supplies MotoGP, also announced on Sunday that one of its technicians tested positive and was placed in isolation along with one of his colleagues.