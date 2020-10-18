Armenian PM’s allegations baseless: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday took serious note of what it said were ‘unwarranted’ and ‘baseless’ allegations by Armenian Prime Minister in which he alleged involvement of Pakistani special forces alongside the Azerbaijani army in the ongoing conflict.

Even before the government came up with these allegations, already on social media different reports spoke about this alleged Pakistan involvement but no proof was provided.

“We categorically reject these baseless and unwarranted comments by the Armenian prime minister. President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has also clarified his stance on the matter stating that Azerbaijani forces are strong enough to defend their homeland and do not need the help of foreign forces,” spokesman at the Foreign Office said. He pointed to the transcript of Armenian prime minister’s interview on October 15 with a Russian TV referring to some unsubstantiated reports alleging involvement of Pakistani special forces alongside Azerbaijani army in the ongoing conflict.

He added that it was regrettable that leadership of Armenia, to cover up its illegal actions against Azerbaijan, is resorting to irresponsible propaganda, which it must stop.

“For our part, we wish to make clear that Pakistan has consistently extended diplomatic, moral and political support to Azerbaijan. Pakistan will continue to stand by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and support its right of self-defence against any aggression,” he said.

Instead Pakistan says it believes that long-term peace and normalisation of relations between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated statement, the Foreign Office commenting on the Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM)’s comments made at a recent online think-tank event, said it completely rejects these unwarranted and tendentious comments, blaming Pakistan for the current state of India-Pakistan relations.

“Rather than reflect on its own egregious behaviour marked by illegal and unilateral actions in IIOJK, gross and systematic violations of human rights of unarmed and innocent Kashmiris, unabashed anti-minority policies and actions, incessantly bellicose statements against Pakistan, and aggressive steps in the shape of intensified violations of ceasefire along the Line of Control”, said the spokesman.

India resorts to fabrications and baseless allegations against Pakistan. Clearly, an acknowledged perpetrator of state-terrorism cannot masquerade as a ‘victim’ of terrorism.

Portrayal of innocent Kashmiri youth, women and children, martyred in fake “encounters” and “cordon-and-search” operations, as terrorists to divert the world’s attention from the unacceptable actions of Indian occupation forces in IIOJK is a travesty, reflective of the moral bankruptcy of the Indian leadership.

“The so-called preachers of trade and connectivity should also tell the world as to who is blocking regional cooperation and the Saarc process, with its next summit pending since 2016. Indian sophistry and obfuscation can neither hide hard facts, nor succeed in misleading the world community,” added the spokesman.

He said it was the the RSS-BJP regime’s dangerous policies of ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Akhand Bharat’ that continue to victimise the Kashmiris in IIOJK and squeeze the space for the minorities in India on the one hand, and create problems with nearly all of India’s neighbours on the other hand.

“Obviously, ‘normal’ relations with its neighbours remain contingent upon India beginning to act normally”, he added.