close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2020

Man kills brother over gas bill issue

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2020

SUKKUR: A man killed his brother over gas bill issue in Nawabshah on Saturday.

According to reports, Waheed Mallah and his younger brother Bashir Mallah, resident of Daulat Colony, Nawabshah, had a dispute over gas bill issue, as they shared the same gas meter.

Both blamed each other for consuming more gas and demanded giving major share for payment of the bill.

In a fit of anger, elder brother Waheed Mallah stabbed to death Bashir Mallah.

Police have shifted the body to a hospital and registered a case.

Latest News

More From Pakistan