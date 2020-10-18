Man kills brother over gas bill issue

SUKKUR: A man killed his brother over gas bill issue in Nawabshah on Saturday.

According to reports, Waheed Mallah and his younger brother Bashir Mallah, resident of Daulat Colony, Nawabshah, had a dispute over gas bill issue, as they shared the same gas meter.

Both blamed each other for consuming more gas and demanded giving major share for payment of the bill.

In a fit of anger, elder brother Waheed Mallah stabbed to death Bashir Mallah.

Police have shifted the body to a hospital and registered a case.