2 groups quarrel over burial issue in graveyard

SUKKUR: Police have taken notice of a quarrel between two groups over burial of a body in a local graveyard.Reports said that a boy Sajjid Shar died in village Muhammad Salim Shar of Thari Mirwah in Khairpur and when people brought the body for burial in a local graveyard, a rival group reached there and forced them not to bury the dead.

People from both groups scuffled in which many were injured. The aggrieved family also staged protest over not being allowed to bury the dead in the graveyard.

SSP Khairpur Ameer Saud Magsi by taking a notice of the incident sent DSP and SHO Thari Mirwah to the place and later in the supervision of police the body of the child was buried in a same graveyard.

Police later registered FIR against 12 accused on the complaint of Sikandar Shar, father of the deceased boy. Meanwhile, the attacking group said it has a dispute with the other group over ownership of the land of the graveyard.