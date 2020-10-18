5,807 individuals removed from category-B blacklist

ISLAMABAD: Taking serious notice of the miseries of Pakistani citizens in the wake of their names on blacklist for long duration, Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah directed DG Immigration and Passports to convene a meeting of Periodical Review Committee immediately for consideration of cases on merit and their removal after due process.

Accordingly, the Periodical Review Committee for review of blacklisted citizens under category-B has recommended removal of 5,807 blacklisted individuals from the list of 42,725.

The decision was taken in consultation with all relevant agencies/departments on whose instance the individuals were blacklisted.

The committee meeting was held on October 08 after a lapse of almost four years.

The committee’s previous meeting was held on December 01, 2016.

The committee will consider rest of the cases in its forthcoming periodic review as per recommendations of placement agencies/department concerned.

As per directions of the interior minister, the committee meetings henceforth will be held bi-annually to review the cases of blacklisted individuals after detailed deliberations with government agencies/departments.