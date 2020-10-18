Putin, MBS discuss OPEC+ agreements, COVID-19

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) discussed energy markets and the implementation of agreements by the oil producers group known as OPEC+, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

“Both sides have reiterated their willingness to continue close coordination in this area in order to maintain stability on the global energy market,” it said, reported a British wire service.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation in combating the spread of coronavirus infections and the prospect of using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Saudi Arabia.