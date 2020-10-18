KP meets S Punjab in National T20 final today

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) made short work of Sindh on their way to set a date with Southern Punjab in the final of the National T20 Championship at the Pindi Stadium. Final will be played today (Sunday).

Set to score 143 for the win, KP raced home on the penultimate ball of 15th over with eight wickets to spare.

Leading from the front, Mohammad Rizwan (67) played a stylish knock to take his team to the doorstep of win. Together with Fakhar (57), Rizwan put on 113 for the opening wicket to set the stage for an easy win.

Earlier, Sindh could only manage 142 before being bowled out in 20th over. Khurram Manzoor (74) and Danish Aziz (39) were the only notable run-getters for Sindh. Imran Khan (2-19) was outstanding for KPK.

Score: Sindh 142 all out in 19.5 overs (Khurram Manzoor 74, Danish Aziz 39, Imran Khan 2-19, Usman Shinwari 2-19, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-28)

KPK 146 for 2 in 14.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 67, Fakhar Zaman 57, Danish Aziz 2-35)

Result: KPK won by eight wickets Man of the Match: Mohammad Rizwan