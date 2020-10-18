Primary healthcare institutions: KP CM okays establishment of primary care management committees

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has agreed to the proposed reform plan to improve utilisation of primary healthcare facilities and principally approved the establishment of Primary Care Management Committees along with composition for Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centres of the province.

Chairing a meeting of the health department at the Chief Minister House, Mahmood Khan said that establishment of separate management committees for primary healthcare institutions was instrumental and need of the hour. He said the ultimate goal of the overall efforts was to ensure efficient service delivery, for which billions of rupees were being spent as the operational budget of the primary healthcare institutions.

“We would have to ensure result-oriented utilisation of these resources at all costs,” he added. Provincial Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to chief minister on Information Kamran Bangash, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah and other officials attended the meeting, said a handout.

The meeting was informed that almost Rs10 billion were being spent as the operational budget of more than a thousand primary healthcare facilities in the province. There are 770 Basic Health Units and 111 rural health centres only in settled districts of the province. The current model of managing primary health facilities needs to be changed and for this purpose a comprehensive plan has been chalked out, the meeting informed.

The proposed plan includes a few necessary changes in the existing management model, improvement of infrastructure and furniture, standardisation of service delivery equipment, provision of essential drugs and consumables, availability of staff and supervision, etc.

The forum was apprised that in primary health care facilities, some 882 primary care management committees would be constituted whereas in secondary healthcare hospitals, 108 health management committees would be formed.