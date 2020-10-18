Trader commits suicide over loss in business

LAHORE: A 50-year-old man was hit to death by a dumper in the Township police limits on Saturday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Shafiq, the son of Inayat. The victim was on a bike and trying to cross road when a speeding dumper hit him. As a result, he received head injury and died on the spot. Police reached the scene and collected evidence. Investigation is underway. Separately, an iron trader committed suicide over loss in business in Defence-B police precincts on Saturday. Police have sent the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Usman Liaqat Ali, a resident of Defence, D-block. He was running an iron business in Misri Shah area and suffered huge losses during COVID-19 days. On the day of the incident, he shot himself dead in his home. Police have collected evidence and registered a case.