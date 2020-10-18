Rallies held in different parts of Sindh against PIDA

SUKKUR: A large cross-section of people representing several Sindhi nationalist groups took out rallies on Saturday in different parts of Sindh under the aegis of the Sindh Action Committee against the establishment of the Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA).

The rallies were held in Sukkur, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Nausharoferoz, Mirpurkhas, Badin and other cities against the controversial PIDA set up under a presidential ordinance for the development of islands located off Karachi’s coast. At Hyderabad, the rally started from Shahbaz Building chowk and culminated at the local press club, where the participants held a sit-in. They demanded the withdrawal of the PIDA ordinance and urged the apex court to take suo motu notice of the issue. Addressing the rally, the Sindh Taraqqi Pasand Party leader Hoat Khan Gadehi asked the PPP to get a resolution adopted in the Sindh Assembly against the ordinance.

“The federal government is attempting to occupy islands of Sindh and Balochistan,” he claimed and said that the move is not acceptable. The Sindh United Party leader Roshan Buriro said that the people of the province “will not accept any attack on Sindh’s integrity”.