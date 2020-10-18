Aleem Khan tests positive for COVID-19

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as he knew about symptoms of illness, he quarantined himself at his house and also asked all concerned for taking precautions. He is the third member of Punjab’s cabinet to contract the infection in the last couple of days. Ear, Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal and Minister for Agriculture Hussain Gardezi also contracted Covid-19.