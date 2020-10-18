Wheat requirements: MoU signed with Moscow

ISLAMABAD: An MoU was signed in Moscow on October 14 between the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research of Pakistan to meet wheat requirements in Pakistan and mutual supply of other agricultural products. Diplomatic sources confirm that this is an agreement to promote business cooperation in mutual supply of wheat and other agricultural products. The quantity and value will be discussed commercial entities from both countries. As for wheat, it will be decided by the Passco from Pakistan and the Prodintorg from Russia. The Prodintorg is a state company for foreign economic cooperation under Ministry of Agriculture, Russia. Pakistan is facing wheat shortages of 1.6 million tonnes this season. Pakistan is working on a multi-pronged strategy to address shortages including short-term imports, better support prices, seed certification for higher yields and anti-smuggling measures to ensure optimum supply of wheat.