No truth in reports of privatisation of PIA or its assets: Sarwar

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said there is no truth in reports about the privatisation of Pakistan International

Airlines (PIA) and its assets.

“We have no plan to privatise PIA, rather will bring reforms in it,” he said while addressing a news conference here.

According to local media, the minister said the government wanted to bring back the airline to its days of glory.

About the political situation, Ghulam Sarwar said the opposition is working on the agenda of enemies of Pakistan, and addressing the gathering at Gujranwala they only targeted state institutions levelling baseless allegations.

Ghulam Sarwar condemned the derogatory language used against the institutions of Pakistan and said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wants clash between the institutions to destabilise the country, but their conspiracies would never succeed.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif is a proclaimed offender, and declared him part-2 of MQM founder, adding that the Pakistan Army is guarantor of peace and stability in the country.

He also paid rich tribute to security personnel for sacrifices their lives for the protection of the homeland and said that the entire nation is standing with the institutions and salutes them.

Ghulam Sarwar said the opposition has its democratic right to contact the masses, but the facts of corruptions and the verdicts of the courts against the opposition leadership in this regard could not be falsified through politics of agitation.

The minister said the opposition parties

were trying to halt accountability process against their bosses and it did not want development and stability in the country.

Responding a question, the minister said the government will overcome inflation and unemployment soon.

“We will take all legal measures to repatriate Nawaz Sharif,” he added.