Sloppy Chelsea punished

Chelsea paid the price for woeful defending as Jannik Vestergaard snatched a stoppage-time equaliser for Southampton in their dramatic 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Germany forward Timo Werner scored his first Premier League goals to put Chelsea two up in the first half.

But Danny Ings got one back for Southampton before mistakes from Kurt Zouma and Kepa Arrizabalaga gifted an equaliser to Che Adams in the second half.

Kai Havertz appeared to have spared his team-mates’ blushes when the Germany midfielder restored Chelsea’s lead.

But Frank Lampard’s side were denied when Southampton defender Vestergaard headed home in the closing moments.

Chelsea have just two wins from five league games and have already conceded nine goals.

Lampard will be encouraged to see Werner score for the first time in the league in his fifth appearance in the competition since his £45 million ($58 million) move from Leipzig.

The 24-year-old, who scored against Tottenham in the League Cup in September, was a constant threat to Southampton’s defence.